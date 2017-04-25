Doughty Lived His Draft Dream

With the start of the 2017 NFL draft getting closer and closer,still has a smile on his face thinking back to his own draft experience just a year ago.Doughty, who grew up minutes from the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University before starring at Western Kentucky University, got to live out a childhood dream when the Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 draft.“Definitely it was crazy,” Doughty said. “I remember my brother had a Dolphins shirt on literally three days in a row when I got drafted, so it was kind of cool.“It was pretty hyped up. I tried to stay as calm as I possibly could when (General Manager) Chris Grier called me, but inside I was jumping for joy. It was pretty exciting. We were at my grandpa and grandma’s house and just had five to 10 people there. It was cool. We all had a good time.”A year later, Doughty is starting to prepare for his second NFL season and hoping to make a big jump forward.He made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp as a rookie, but was waived after the season opener to make room on the roster for defensive tackle Chris Jones. Doughty was signed two days later to the practice squad, and that’s where he spent the remainder of the 2016 season.During that time, he got to work on the scout team while absorbing as much as he could from veteransand“(I’m) a lot more comfortable,” Doughty said. “I’m really going to make a push this year. I’m learning our offense. I’m still learning a lot of things, picking at Ryan’s mind, picking at Matt’s mind. I’ve got two of the best in the league to pick at. Just going to come out here and try to compete and put myself in a good situation going forward.”Doughty said he greatly benefited from the year of apprenticeship and is in a much better position to run the offense if he gets the chance.“Oh my goodness, (it’s not) even close,” Doughty said. “Literally, I didn’t know really much. I was kind of out there just playing ball last preseason and to now be able to learn why we’re doing things and what we’re doing, what we’re trying to accomplish, the game has slowed down for me by leaps and bounds. I played scout team last year; that helped a lot going against Cam Wake and all those other guys. It helped the game slow down for me personally.“I think in this league if you play too early when you’re not ready, it’s death to your career. I’m just trying to just compete, play as fast as I can and really try to be able to think as much and just be able to go out there and play. At this point, I can do that. Moving forward, we’ll see what happens.”