Draft Memories: A.J. Duhe

A.J. Duhe: “Being selected high up in the draft (the Dolphins took him in the first round with the 13th overall selection), considering that I wasn’t projected to be that high of a draft pick. That was before all the hoopla that surrounds the draft today, and I was projected to be a late first round, early second round pick. I was excited and pretty surprised to be picked so high.”Duhe: “I was asleep. At that time I shared an apartment near LSU with some teammates. The night before we were out having a good time – we were in celebration mode. The draft started at 8:00 in the morning in the East back in those days, which made it 7:00 AM Louisiana time, so I was still sleeping when it began. But I woke up once I found out I was going to get selected earlier than I thought. A couple of teams contacted me who were even lower than the Dolphins at 13, including the Bills, who called to say they were going to draft me. That woke me up, but they never did anything after that. By the time the Dolphins called I was wide awake.”

Duhe: “I played for Coach Shula in the Senior Bowl. So he and his staff had a sneak peek at me for a week. I worked my butt off. I did everything that was asked of me. I remember like it was yesterday that one time after we scored a touchdown and needed somebody to cover the kickoff, Coach Shula started to look around. I said I would cover it and ran onto the field. I think I impressed him and his staff with how hard I wanted to work and how much the game meant to me. My interview was basically what I did for six days with them.”

Duhe: “I really celebrated the night before. Me and my roommates, along with some other college friends, were living the life the night before, knowing that I’m going to the NFL tomorrow – I’m getting picked by the NFL, and probably as a first round draft choice. When four or five teams tell you if you’re still there when we pick in the first round, you know you’re going in the first round. After the Dolphins drafted me, they got me on a plane the next morning to come to a rookie mini-camp. I wasn’t about to go to my first day of work with the Dolphins tired. So I ran and got my body tuned up, figuring I had to go to work tomorrow and the next few days. It was a pretty quick turnaround getting off the phone with Bobby Beathard and Coach Shula and coordinating my travel to Miami.”

Duhe: “I had great respect for Coach Shula’s accomplishments. When football is your pulse, as it was for me -- I followed college and pro football pretty seriously – I knew all about him. I remembered following the 17-0 year and thought it was crazy, a team going undefeated. Knowing I was going to a great organization that had a great coach and a winning tradition – the Cowboys and the Dolphins were probably the two marquee teams in the NFL back then -- was very exciting.”

Duhe: “You’re dealing with a whole different process and mindset. Make sure you are true to yourself and take this game seriously as a job and a profession. Don’t think you are as good as people sometimes make you out to be. That can come back and haunt you."