Draft Memories: Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross: “Not much to be honest with you because I was in the middle of final exams. All I know is that I didn’t go the first day and I was disappointed, but when I did go I went to the Dolphins and at the time they weren’t one of the better defenses so I was kind of excited because I felt like I had a chance to make the team. Being a ninth round draft choice I knew I had a better chance of making the team.”Cross: “I had finals and I was on campus so I just remember I was trying to graduate. I was trying to get out of school and at the University of Missouri, their rule was the minute I got drafted, even though I didn’t have an agent, my scholarship was terminated. So that was it for me. I wasn’t coming back on their dime and finishing.”

Cross: “I just got back from the Combine and just continued to work out. I personally don’t think there’s a whole lot you can do once football season is over other than working out and staying in shape.”

Cross: “The process is a lot more extensive today than it was back then so there wasn’t a whole lot going on beyond the physical stuff that they were asking you to do. I think most players just felt like they needed to stay in shape and continue doing the drills.” How did you celebrate being drafted?Cross: “I didn’t. I was just focused on showing up and making the team. Being a late round draft choice it’s a much different state if mind I think than being a first, second or third rounder. You’re just worried about making the team and you can’t wait to kind of get out there, put on some pads and start competing. When you’re a first or second rounder you’re already talking about buying houses. When you’re a late round draft choice you just can’t wait for training camp to start so you can start competing.”

Cross: “It was exciting. The day after I got drafted a couple of days later I came down and passed by the stadium I realized this is where Coach Shula coaches and Dan Marino plays. That was exciting and probably the most exciting part of the whole process.”Cross: “Lower your expectations and be ready to compete because the two games, there are a lot of differences. Your learning is just beginning. I don’t care how good you are, you’re learning is just beginning and the heavy lifting is ahead.”