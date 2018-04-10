Draft Memories: Sam Madison

Sam Madison: “Well, what stands out the most is you never know what can happen on Draft Day. Throughout the whole entire week-and-a-half leading up to it I talked to two teams. I talked to Pittsburgh very heavily and the Philadelphia Eagles. I didn’t talk not one time to the Miami Dolphins and then eventually Jimmy Johnson’s on the phone and I become a Miami Dolphin.”

Madison: “Coming out of Louisville you didn’t have many big name guys in the football program really go ahead of you. A couple of years before you had Ray Buchanan, so I just really focused on the 40 and worked on my bench press and things like that. I knew I could do the shuttle and all of those things, I was quick and everything but the 40 was one of my main things that I really wanted to focus on. I went out and I did pretty well at the Combine, but I did even better once I made it to my Pro Day.”

Madison: “One of the things during my senior year, Ron Cooper, he was a defensive minded guy but we didn’t have many wide receivers, so throughout that whole entire season I was one of the versatile players being able to play offense and defense and being able to catch balls on the offensive side of the field. So a lot of scouts and coaches were asking me, ‘Would you be willing to play wide receiver?” I was like, ‘No. I’m not going to go on the offensive side. Just leave me at defensive back.’ So that was really one of those questions that I got regularly from the scouts and the coaches, but I knew I was a defensive back. O.J. (McDuffie) always said it, they move defensive backs to the defensive side of the ball because you can’t catch.”



Where were you on draft day?

Madison: “I was in Atlanta at my brother’s house. I had a lot of my family and friends up because it was my birthday weekend, so it was a very good birthday gift in 1997.”



How did you celebrate being drafted?





Madison: “Really, I was just hanging with my boys. Knowing Jimmy Johnson, I was coming to Miami to play for him so I didn’t really want to go too wild and crazy and do something to hurt my situation that I was in. So, I was just soaking it all in, wanted to get back to Louisville and see the coaches and the team before I headed out. It’s totally different now because the next week after you get drafted you’re at minicamps so you have to get yourself ready to go.”

Madison: “A lot of guys think as soon as you get drafted you’ve made it. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done, so you’ve done a lot of the things to get you here so far, now you need to learn and build on the small things and understand that it is a game, but now it’s your job. I’m not going to practice anymore, I’m going to work because there are a lot of guys that depend on you. When you get into that locker room you’re going to be dealing with 38-year-old guys, you’re going to be dealing with 21-year-old guys and you’re going to be dealing with guys with families. So there’s going to be a lot of mood swings. You just have to be able to deal with those, try to find your lane and the sky’s the limit because even though I went in the second round, a couple of years before Jimmy cut a guy that went in the second round. So, I just wanted to stay focused and come into a football team that was very veteran heavy, learn what I was supposed to do and hopefully I could contribute in some kind of way, which I was able to do my rookie year through special teams”