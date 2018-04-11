Draft Preview: Offensive Line

With free agency now well under way and Pro Days having just wrapped up, dolphins.com continues its series of draft previews with the offensive line position.As with the defensive line, the Dolphins have made some significant changes along the offensive line this offseason.The biggest moves came in the interior of the line, with the Dolphins signing four-time Pro Bowl guardand acquiring centerin a trade with the San Francisco 49ers whilethey released longtime starter Mike Pouncey.Although no transaction was involved, the Dolphins also made the decision to bring back 2014 first-round pick Ja’Wuan James for a fifth season to join 2016 first-round selectionat tackle. For good measure, the Dolphins re-signed free agent tackleto provide depth.Also on the roster along the offensive line are center/guard, center/guard, guard/tackle, guard, and tacklesandG Quenton Nelson, 6-4, 330, Notre Dame — Nelson generally is considered among the top overall prospects in the 2018 draft and could become the first pure guard to be a top 10 selection since 2013. An AP All-America selection, Nelson was named Notre Dame MVP last season, the first offensive lineman to win the award since 1975.G Isaiah Wynn, 6-2, 302, Georgia — Wynn’s performance at left tackle was key to the vaunted Georgia running game last season, but he spent his previous three seasons at guard. Wynn, who starred in high school in St. Petersburg, almost certainly will be moving back to guard in the NFL given his height.T Mike McGlinchey, 6-7, 315, Notre Dame — McGlinchey teamed with Nelson to give Notre Dame a dominating left side of the line last season, with McGlinchey earning second-team All-America recognition. Initially a tight end in high school, McGlinchey started at right tackle in 2015 before moving to the left side for the past two seasons.T Orlando Brown, 6-7, 345, Oklahoma — The son of the former NFL offensive lineman of the same name, Brown raised some concerns with an underwhelming performance at the combine in the bench press and the 40-yard dash. But Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield was quick to point to his college teammate’s work on Saturdays, which led to Brown being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year the past two seasons.T Connor Williams, 6-5, 320, Texas — Despite missing most of the 2017 season because of a knee injury, Williams likely will become the first University of Texas offensive player drafted in the first round since quarterback Vince Young in 2006. Williams became a starter at Texas as a true freshman in 2015 and earned second-team All-American honors as a sophomore.

C Billy Price, Ohio State — The winner of the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football, Price underwent surgery in March to repair a torn pectoral muscle sustained during the combine bench press but should be ready for the start of training camp.G Will Hernandez, UTEP — Hernandez was one of the rare bright spots last season for a UTEP team that went 0-12, and he continued his strong work at the Senior Bowl and combine.T Kolton Miller, 6-9, 309, UCLA — Miller, who protected Josh Rosen’s blind side at UCLA, is seen as a later riser on draft boards after an impressive workout at the scouting combine.