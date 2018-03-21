Draft Preview: Running Backs

With free agency now well under way and Pro Days going on around the country, dolphins.com continues its series of draft previews with the running back position.

The Dolphins appeared to be in the market for additional depth at running back a little more than a week into free agency, with league sources indicating that veteran Frank Gore was visiting with the team Thursday.

is the one established player at the position after his breakthrough 2017 season when he led the NFL in rushing yards over the final five weeks.Damien Williams has been a valuable backup for the Dolphins the past few years, but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and 2017 rookie De'Veon Smith was not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent.The other two running backs currently on the roster areandSaquon Barkley, 5-11, 229, Penn State -Viewed by many analysts as the best overall prospect in the 2018 draft, Barkley put on a show at the scouting combine to supplement his tremendous collegiate career. Barkley won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors his final two years and became the first player in Penn State history with at least 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.Derrius Guice, 5-11, 218, LSU - While 2017 fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette battled injuries in his final year at LSU, Guice showed his own ability by rushing for 1,387 yards with a 7.6-yard average, and he followed that up with another impressive performance last fall. Guice, whose running style has drawn comparisons to that of Earl Campbell, had 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017.Nick Chubb, 5-10, 228, Georgia - Chubb is one of the most inspirational running back prospects in the 2018 draft because of the way he was able to bounce back from a scary knee injury he sustained as a sophomore. A physical runner, Chubb was ultra productive in college, averaging more than 1,300 yards in each of the three seasons that sandwiched his injury.Sony Michel, 5-11, 215, Georgia - The former Plantation American Heritage standout teamed with Chubb to give the Bulldogs the best running back tandem in college football. A quicker, shiftier back than Chubb, Michel closed out his college career in style by rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the national semifinal victory against Oklahoma and then gaining 98 yards on only 14 carries in the overtime loss against Alabama in the title game.Ronald Jones II, 6-0, 205, USC - Quarterback Sam Darnold might have gotten most of the attention on the USC offense, but Jones also had himself quite a collegiate career. A two-year starter, he put himself fifth in school history in rushing yards behind four College Football Hall of Fame members (Charles White, Marcus Allen, Anthony Davis and Ricky Bell). Jones rushed for 1,550 yards in 2017 when he earned first-team All-American honors.

Kerryon Johnson, Auburn - The AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year had 100-yard rushing performances against the two national title game participants, Georgia and Alabama.Rashaad Penny, San Diego State - Penny took over as the starter in 2017 after national rushing leader Donnel Pumphrey left for the NFL and duplicated Pumphrey's feat. Penny closed out his 2,248-yard season by rushing for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a bowl game loss against Army.Mark Walton, Miami (Fla.) - The shifty Hurricanes back declared early for the draft despite missing the second half of the 2017 season because of an ankle injury.