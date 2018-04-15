Draft Preview: Safeties

DOLPHINS STATUS
The Dolphins made big moves at this position last year when they signed
The Dolphins re-signed this offseason special teams standout
THE TOP PROSPECTS AT THE POSITION
Derwin James, 6-2, 211, Florida State — Like Fitzpatrick, James offers a lot of versatility, having lined up at safety, linebacker and cornerback during his time at FSU. After being limited to two games in 2016 because of a knee injury, James rebounded last season to earn first-team All-ACC recognition. James had 4.5 sacks as a freshman in 2015, then recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions last season.
Ronnie Harrison, 6-2, 214, Alabama — Harrison, who lined up at quarterback as a two-way player in high school, started the past two seasons in Alabama’s star-studded secondary and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. He has drawn comparisons to the player he replaced at strong safety for the Crimson Tide, former New York Giants first-round pick Landon Collins. Harrison had 74 tackles and three interceptions in 2017.
Justin Reid, 6-1, 196, Stanford — Reid’s father ran track at LSU and his older brother Eric played football at LSU before spending the past five years with the 49ers, but Justin decided to go to Stanford, where he started the last two seasons. Reid earned second-team AP All-America recognition in 2017 after finishing with 94 tackles and five interceptions.
Marcus Allen, 6-1, 206, Penn State — Allen isn’t related to the Hall of Fame running back of the same name, but he is the godson of Hall of Famer Curtis Martin. Allen was a four-year starter as an in-the-box safety at Penn State and he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches in 2017 after finishing with 71 tackles with one interception and two forced fumbles.
BEST OF THE REST
Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech — The son of former Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Ferrell Edmunds and the brother of top prospect Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2017 after finishing with 59 tackles and two interceptions in 10 starts.
Kyzir White, West Virginia — The younger brother of former Bears first-round pick Kevin White, Kyzir earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league coaches after leading the Mountaineers with 81 tackles and tying for the team lead with three interceptions.
Jordan Whitehead, Pittsburgh — Whitehead, who was tutored at Pitt by new Dolphins assistant defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill, lined up at cornerback and safety in college and even got snaps on offense.