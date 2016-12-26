Drake Is A Big-Play Waiting To Happen

If, for some reason, there remained any doubt about’s explosiveness and big-play ability, those should be all gone by now.The rookie third-round pick from Alabama showed his kickoff return prowess in the victory against the New York Jets on the first Sunday in November and now he has shown he can break off a long run from scrimmage as well.Drake’s 45-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday showed his speed and his ability to turn a broken play into something big.Head Coach Adam Gase said Drake’s touchdown was the prototypical “no, no, no, yes, yes, yes” play.“He did a great job as far as kicking it into another gear down the sideline,” Gase said. “But when he spun around, there were some interesting comments by myself.”The touchdown was the longest run by a Dolphins rookie in more than a decade — since 2005, to be precise, when Ronnie Brown had gains of 65 and 58 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers, respectively.Drake, who was a Georgia high school state champion in the 100-meter race, said his track background came in handy once he got outside the Buffalo defense and starting running toward the end zone.“Once I got around that corner, it was pretty much like a track meet down the final stretch of the 200-meter,” Drake said. “I just tried to really keep my form. I kind of keep looking at the film just thinking, yeah, track really helped me out because I tried to pick up my knees, really keep my arms pumping. I had some key blocks and they helped me to the end zone.”The game was a tremendous showcase for the depth and all-around skills of the Dolphins running back corps.is the workhorse, as he proved again with a 32-carry, 206-yard performance.brings a knack for breaking tackles, as he showed when he turned a short reception into a 44-yard gain after bouncing off a Bills defender. And Drake is the home-run threat.“Kenyan coming in and providing that spark and scoring on really a broken play,” quarterbacksaid, “his talent really showed there.”