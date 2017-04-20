Everything Is Back On Track For Jones

Six months after watching his 2016 season go down the drain,says everything is back on track.The focus now isn’t on rehabbing his shoulder, it’s on preparing for the next season. The process started this week with the beginning of the offseason program.“It’s pretty much the same thing for me right now,” Jones said. “I’m back into my routine and I’ve been working out for a while now. Transitioning from that to here now in the offseason workouts is pretty easy for me.“I feel great. I’ve been here. I’ve been around the building for a little bit now rehabbing and different things like that, trying to get my strength back and my motion back. I feel good.”Jones was limited to six games last season because of the shoulder injury, making him unable to repeat his Pro Bowl performance of 2015.Jones’ last game was the 30-15 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium in mid-October. He contributed to the victory with an interception against quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.Looking forward to his return to the field, Jones says the motivation hasn’t changed.“I just want to be the best, that’s all,” he said. “Every year I want to just be a little bit better. Whatever I can do to help this team and for myself, just be a little bit better.”Jones, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, again will be counted on to be one of the leaders on defense.It’s a role he takes seriously.“I’ve never really been the rah-rah guy, the one who does the most talking or whatever,” Jones said, “but I try to lead by my play, my example in the weight room, the way I train, the way I work, different things like that and hopefully guys will notice and take on.”Jones has high hopes for the Dolphins defense in 2017, even though he’s not ready to make bold proclamations.“Just be the best defense we can be,” he said. “It’s early right now, so I don’t have any predictions or anything like that. All I’ll say is I think we’ve got potential and the sky’s the limit for this defense. If we all come together and buy in, I think we’ll do some amazing things.”