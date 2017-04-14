FIVE FINS FACTS: Dolphins Draft History

1. The Dolphins have drafted more offensive linemen (112) through the years than players at any position. Second on the list are defensive linemen with 96.2. Along with kicker and punter, the only position on which the Dolphins have never used a first-round pick is tight end.3. The Dolphins’ first draft in 1966 is their only one where they didn’t lose or acquire a pick through a trade.4. The Dolphins have made deals involving a first-round pick in 21 of their first 51 drafts, the latest coming last year when they acquired CBand LBfrom the Philadelphia Eagles for a swap of first-round picks (the Dolphins went from eighth to 13th in the first round).5. The last Dolphins first-round pick to come from a non-BCS conference was linebacker Kim Bokamper, selected out of San Jose State with the 18th overall selection in 1976. His selection capped a run of three consecutive years with a first-round pick from a smaller school — the Dolphins picked defensive end Don Reese from Jackson State in 1974 and tackle Darryl Carlton from Tampa in 1975.