FROM THE OTHER SIDE: Dolphins At Steelers

We ask five questions with Steelers.com Senior Writer Bob Labriola to learn more about this week’s opponent.

Q. How different is this Steelers team than the one the Dolphins saw at Hard Rock Stadium in October?



Bob Labriola: It’s different in many ways. As an example, two guys who were inactive for the Steelers when these teams played on Oct. 16 were ILB Ryan Shazier and RT Marcus Gilbert.



Shazier has become a valued playmaker on the second level of the defense, and since the Dolphins game in Miami he has 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries. Gilbert’s return coincided with a steady improvement in the offensive line’s performances, highlighted by the unit allowing six sacks in the nine games between the loss to the Dolphins and the meaningless finale against the Browns, and then during a six-game winning streak that began on Nov. 20 in Cleveland and continued through the division-clinching win over the Ravens on Christmas Day, the Steelers rushed for 146, 148, 117, 240, 97, and 127 yards.



Q. What has been the common thread in the Steelers’ season-ending seven-game winning streak?



BL: I’m going to repeat for you a quote from Coach Mike Tomlin when I asked him what made Le’Veon Bell a deserving winner of the Steelers MVP Award, which is voted on by his teammates:



“He delivered for us and delivered for us time and time again, particularly in the thick of the schedule when we were facing adversity and needed ‘A’ players to play ‘A.’ He played ‘A.’ It’s one thing to deliver positive contributions to our effort. It’s another thing to step into a stadium with a target on you in the way he does week in and week out in terms of the opponent’s commitment to minimize his impact on the game, and he still has the impact on the game. I think that his teammates understand and respect that, and I think that’s why they voted him MVP.”



Q. Besides Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, who should the Dolphins worry about in the Steelers passing game?



BL: Ben Roethlisberger, and I mention him because great quarterbacks often can make receivers look better than they might actually be — Tom Brady as an example the Dolphins get to see twice every season. When Ladarius Green, the receiving tight end from the San Diego Chargers who was signed as an unrestricted free agent last March, came off the Physically Unable to Perform list and began contributing to the offense, the phrase he used about Roethlisberger was “he throws me open.” By that Green meant that Roethlisberger will lead the receiver to open spots with the ball. That’s a major reason why — in my opinion —guys like Eli Rogers and Cobi Hamilton and Demarcus Ayers have been able to contribute down the stretch.



Q. How big of a home-field advantage would you consider Heinz Field to provide?



BL: I have been doing this job for nearly 30 years now, and I have to admit to being particularly impressed with the last two crowds at Heinz Field. On Christmas Day against the Ravens, there were 66,276 in the stands, and they were into it, and they stayed until the end. And there might have been 10 people in the building wearing purple. On New Year’s Day, there were 55,000-plus in the stands for a meaningless game against the 1-14 Cleveland Browns, and those fans also stayed until Landry Jones ended it with a touchdown pass to Cobi Hamilton in overtime. Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are tough draws, and this is Pittsburgh, where there is winter in late December/early January. On Sunday, it will be loud, it will be packed, and you’ll see a lot of gold towels twirling in the stands.



Q. Who have been the biggest difference-makers for the Steelers on defense down the stretch?



BL: I really believe the defense turned it around once, and based on, the young guys on the unit figuring it out, which allowed them to play faster and take advantage of their athletic ability. I’m talking about CBs Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell, SS Sean Davis, NT Javon Hargrave and OLB Bud Dupree. Since Nov. 1, Burns has three interceptions and nine passes defensed; Davis has 1.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery; Hargrave had two sacks and three pressures, plus 18 of his 27 tackles; and Dupree played only seven regular season games as the IR-designated-to-return guy, and he had 4.5 sacks and five pressures in those games. Those contributions served to complement the play of Ryan Shazier and James Harrison and Lawrence Timmons and Mike Mitchell and Will Gay, and the Steelers defense has grown some teeth since the last game against the Dolphins in mid-October.