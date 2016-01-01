Five Things To Know About Josh Sitton

1. Sitton played at Pensacola Catholic High School, where one of his teammates was current professional wrestler Roman Reign.2. A fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2008, Sitton is one of three University of Central Florida offensive linemen ever selected in the NFL draft. The others are center Mike Mabry in 2003 and tackle Jah Reid in 2011.3. Sitton joined a handful of former Green Bay Packers teammates in a cameo in the motion picture "Pitch Perfect 2."4. Sitton has started 135 of 136 games since his rookie season in 2009.

5. Sitton is one of seven offensive linemen selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014, 2015 and 2016, along with Joe Thomas, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, Trent Williams, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda and Travis Frederick.