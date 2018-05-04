Five Things To Know: Cornell Armstrong

The #Dolphins selected Southern Miss cornerback Cornell Armstrong with the 209th pick in the draft; Armstrong allowed a passer rating of 52.5 on throws into his coverage in 2017 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/iXQeDED7pp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) May 1, 2018

“Everyday thanking the Lord, for blessing me when it was hard and protecting me when it was dark” @DerezDeShon pic.twitter.com/7cwIFs6sik — Cornell Armstrong (@cnelll3) February 23, 2018

From the 601 to the 305‼️@cnelll3 is headed to Miami!  #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/ID8MBqugrp — Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) April 28, 2018

Just a kid from Bassfield, Mississippi! I won’t let y’all down. https://t.co/lWjbnf2yoH — Cornell Armstrong (@cnelll3) April 29, 2018

1. According to Pro Football Focus, Armstrong allowed opposing quarterbacks a meager 52.5 passer rating in 2017 when throwing into his coverage area. Per PFF, Armstrong allowed only 17 receptions on 46 targets (37.0 catch percentage).2. During his collegiate career, Armstrong scored two touchdowns, returning a blocked kick 78 yards against UTEP as a true freshman in 2014 and returning an interception 46 yards against Southern as a senior in 2017.3. Armstrong put on his Twitter account a video of his college highlights with the song “Morton’s” by Derez DeShon accompanying the montage.4. Armstrong became the fourth Southern Miss player drafted by the Dolphins — and all of them have been defensive backs. Armstrong followed Patrick Surtain in 1998, Bud Brown in 1984 and Norris Thomas in 1976.5. Armstrong became the first player from Bassfield (Miss.) High School to get drafted by an NFL team. Through the years, 33 Bassfield alums went on to play college football. “When I found out (nobody from Bassfield had ever been drafted), it touched me a little more,” Armstrong told the Hattiesburg American. “It means a lot. (I hope) it motivates the young kids and lets them know that no matter where you come from — small schools, large school — you can always get a chance. They’ll find you. Just ball.”