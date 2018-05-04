  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Five Things To Know: Cornell Armstrong

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

1. According to Pro Football Focus, Armstrong allowed opposing quarterbacks a meager 52.5 passer rating in 2017 when throwing into his coverage area. Per PFF, Armstrong allowed only 17 receptions on 46 targets (37.0 catch percentage).

2. During his collegiate career, Armstrong scored two touchdowns, returning a blocked kick 78 yards against UTEP as a true freshman in 2014 and returning an interception 46 yards against Southern as a senior in 2017.

3. Armstrong put on his Twitter account a video of his college highlights with the song “Morton’s” by Derez DeShon accompanying the montage.

4. Armstrong became the fourth Southern Miss player drafted by the Dolphins — and all of them have been defensive backs. Armstrong followed Patrick Surtain in 1998, Bud Brown in 1984 and Norris Thomas in 1976.

5. Armstrong became the first player from Bassfield (Miss.) High School to get drafted by an NFL team. Through the years, 33 Bassfield alums went on to play college football. “When I found out (nobody from Bassfield had ever been drafted), it touched me a little more,” Armstrong told the Hattiesburg American. “It means a lot. (I hope) it motivates the young kids and lets them know that no matter where you come from — small schools, large school — you can always get a chance. They’ll find you. Just ball.”
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins