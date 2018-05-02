Five Things To Know: Durham Smythe

.@JoshAllenQB leads a quick scoring drive that ends with another TD toss!



1. After catching 13 passes in Notre Dame’s run-oriented offense in his first three seasons, Smythe had 15 receptions in 2017 and six of them went for 20 yards or more, including a season-long 33-yarder against Boston College. Smythe’s 16.3-yard average on the season was second-highest among Fighting Irish players with at least 15 receptions.2. Smythe not only participated in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, he was named as one of the captains for the North team (coached by the Denver Broncos head coach and former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph). He then tied for team-high honors with three receptions along with Michael Gallup and fellow Dolphins draft pick3. Smythe became the seventh consecutive Notre Dame starting tight end and 29th overall to get selected in the NFL draft. He followed Ben Koyack (2015 draft), Troy Niklas (2014), Tyler Eifert (2013), Kyle Rudolph (2011), John Carlson (2008) and Anthony Fasano (2006). Smythe also became the 16th tight end in school history to be drafted in the top four rounds.4. His father, Roy, was a member of the 1980 Southwest Conference champion Baylor Bears football team and has gone on to a medical career where he has earned several awards, including being recognized among the Best Surgeons in America by the Consumers Research Council in 2007.5. Smythe graduated in May 2017 with a degree in sociology from the College of Arts and Letters.