Five Things To Know: Jason Sanders

Led by @colonelsandersj with the nation's No. 2 touchback percentage, UNM's coverage unit is the best in the nation, allowing 13.3 yards per return! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/xcl2xOGyP9 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 8, 2017

1. Sanders was one of only two kickers selected in the 2018 NFL draft, along with Auburn’s Daniel Carlson, who was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round.2. Sanders became the eighth kicker the Dolphins have selected in the draft, and only the second since 1989. He joined Caleb Sturgis (2013), Pete Stoyanovich (1989), Fuad Reveiz (1985), Uwe von Schamann (1979), Mike Michel (1977), Joe Danelo (1975) and Karl Kremser (1969).3. The highlight of Sanders’ final season at New Mexico was a game-winning 53-yard field goal in a 16-13 victory against Tulsa. Sanders was 2-for-3 on kicks of 50 yards or longer in 2017.4. In the past two seasons, only 22 of Sanders’ 132 kickoffs were returned — exactly one of every six.5. Sanders originally played soccer at Villa Park High in Orange, Calif., but later followed his older brother as the team’s kicker after the football coach suggested he give it a shot. Sanders later was recruited by Washington, Virginia Tech, Utah and Colorado.