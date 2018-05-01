Five Things To Know: Jerome Baker

2. Baker made big plays in big games during his time at Ohio State. He returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead at No. 14 Oklahoma in 2016. He had 13 tackles in an overtime win at No. 8 Wisconsin in 2016. He had a then-career-high 15 tackles against No. 3 Michigan, plus a critical interception late in the third quarter with Ohio State down by 10, in the 2016 win over Michigan. And he had a career-high 16 tackles in the 2017 Big Ten championship game win over Wisconsin.
When the game is on the line, you can count on— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 25, 2017
Jerome Baker.
The Junior LB consistently makes big plays in big games for @ohiostatefb. pic.twitter.com/bHMDev25mj
3. Baker was compared by draftscout.com to Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith, a 2014 fifth-round pick who earned his first Pro Bowl invitation last season.
4. Baker originally committed to play at the University of Florida, but eventually changed his mind and switched to Ohio State in part because of the firing of Gators head coach Will Muschamp and in part because of LeBron James’ departure from the Miami Heat and back to Cleveland in July 2014.
5. Baker was born on Christmas Day 1996.