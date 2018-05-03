Five Things To Know: Kalen Ballage

The Dolphins drafted a back who can score in bunches.



Kallen Ballage left his mark on college football with a single-game FBS-record EIGHT touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/4XOILnh2KK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 28, 2018

RB Max Speeds first 2 days:

Kalen Ballage (ASU) – 19.42 MPH

Akrum Wadley (Iowa) – 19.3 MPH

Ito Smith (So. Miss.) – 19.17 MPH

Jaylen Samuels (NC State) – 19.5 MPH

Rashaad Penny (SDSU) – 18.61 MPH

Darrel Williams (LSU) – 17.7 MPH

Fastest RB in NFL in '17: L. Fournette - 22.05 MPH pic.twitter.com/73fhFEsi1l — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 25, 2018

SPEED. 



Kalen Ballage clocks the third fastest time at the #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/JadghzxfW6 — Sun Devil Football (@FootballASU) March 2, 2018

1. When Ballage tied the NCAA record by scoring eight touchdowns in Arizona State’s 68-55 victory against Texas Tech in 2016, he had six rushing touchdowns after taking the snap in the Wildcat formation. His other two scores came on a 39-yard reception off a flea-flicker and his last touchdown came on a 75-yard run after a straight handoff. His performance became known as the “Ballage Barrage.”2. In the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Ballage led all rushers for the North team with 57 yards on 10 carries. His longest run was good for 16 yards. During the week of practice, he clocked in with the fastest maximum speed among running backs at 19.42 mph.3. Ballage’s time of 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at the 2018 scouting combine was tied for third-best among running backs, behind only the 4.38 by N.C. State’s Nyheim Hines and the 4.40 by Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, the second overall pick in the draft.4. Coming out of Falcon High School in Colorado, Ballage was ranked as the sixth-best athlete prospect in the country by Rivals.com.5. Ballage became the highest-drafted Arizona State running back since 2000, when J.R. Redmond was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots.