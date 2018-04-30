Five Things To Know: Mike Gesicki

TE @mikegesicki at the @NFLCombine:

✔️ Taller than Calvin Johnson

✔️ Stronger than Donald Penn

✔️ Faster than Antonio Brown

✔️ Jumps higher than Odell Beckham Jr.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ca9KTcILdC — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 7, 2018

We all need the reminder, from time to time.



And here's how you pronounce NFL draft pick @mikegesicki's surname.



You can thank @BTNMikeHall, @MiamiDolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/OmIR64alxg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 30, 2018

1. Among Gesicki’s most impressive numbers in his final season at Penn State, he had two touchdowns in four different games — against Akron, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Maryland.2. Gesicki left Penn State as the school’s all-time leader among tight ends in receptions (129), receiving yards (1,481) and touchdown catches (15), breaking the respective records of Andrew Quarless, Ted Kwalick and Jesse James, all of whom went on to play in the NFL.3. At the 2018 combine, Gesicki was perhaps the best overall performer as he led his position in the bench press (23 reps), vertical jump (41.5 inches), broad jump (10-9), three-cone drill (6.72), 20-yard shuttle (4.10), and 60-yard shuttle (11.33), while tying for fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.54.4. Gesicki earned a total of 12 letters in high school after playing football, basketball and volleyball. His dunking prowess is online for all to see.5. As he made clear in an interview with the Big Ten Network, his last name is pronounced GUH-SICK-EE.