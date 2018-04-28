Five Things To Know: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) 100 yard pick six against Arkansas pic.twitter.com/kLhFLTzbLB — College Football (@CFBvids) August 21, 2017

1. Fitzpatrick joined Charles Woodson of Michigan (1997) and Patrick Peterson of LSU (2010) as the only players to win both the Jim Thorpe Award (best DB) and Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player) in the same season.2. During his three seasons at Alabama, Fitzpatrick lined up as a boundary cornerback, slot corner, free safety, strong safety and linebacker.3. Fitzpatrick was nicknamed “Saban’s Son” by his teammates at Alabama, in part because his attention to detail and drive was reminiscent of that of Nick Saban. Saban was the first person after his parents that Fitzpatrick hugged at the draft in Dallas after he was selected by the Dolphins.4. Playing mostly safety in 2016, Fitzpatrick led the SEC in interceptions (6), interception returns for touchdowns (2) and interception return yards (186).5. Fitzpatrick grew up in a blue-collar family (father is a truck mechanic), which was uprooted by Hurricane Irene in August 2011, forcing Fitzpatrick, his four siblings and both parents to live in the basement of his maternal grandparents' home for a year while their house was fixed.