Five Things To Know: Quentin Poling

Some would call it destiny! yOUr boy is a MIAMI DOLPHIN!!!! LET’S GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jj39uPdTIW — Quentin Poling (@callmeQQQQQ) April 28, 2018

1. According to the Athens Messenger, Poling was clocked at 4.52 during one of his timed 40-yard dashes at his Pro Day. That time was better than all but two of the linebackers’ performances at the 2018 scouting combine.2. Playing middle linebacker in Ohio’s 4-3 defense, Poling earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors each of the past two seasons while helping the Bobcats finish in the top 10 nationally against the run both times. He’s the first Ohio player to earn consecutive first-team All-MAC recognition since 2010-11, and the first linebacker to do so since 2005-06.3. In his fourth college start, as a redshirt freshman, Poling tied the school record when he had three interceptions against Akron. Poling tied the school record for sacks in a game as a senior last fall when he had three against Toledo and quarterback Logan Woodside, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year who became a seventh-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 draft.4. Poling has a pinned tweet on his Twitter account of a video of himself kissing a dolphin.5. Poling was a two-star recruit out of Gomer, Ohio, a town with a population of 102.