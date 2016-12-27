Franks: "Kick Was Huge For Me"

Kickers learn quickly that it helps to have a short memory, butlikely will remember what happened last Saturday for a long time.His 55-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation at New Era Field easily is the highlight of his young NFL career and the kind of kick that can do wonders for a kicker’s confidence.“It was big,” Franks said. “For me, I’m trying to make every kick, especially 55 yards, cold weather, you don’t know how the ball is going to fly. It’s Buffalo, of all places and the wind has been swirling all game. For me, just hitting that, hitting a good, clean ball and all of a sudden it’s overtime, it was huge for me.”Franks’ kick has to go do down as one of the biggest in franchise history. Perhaps it didn’t have the historical significance of Garo Yepremian’s game-winner in double overtime in that playoff game against Kansas City way back in 1971, but Yepremian’s kick was from 37 yards.This kick, in fact, was the longest in team history in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth-longest overall, but the top three — 60 yards by Dan Carpenter in 2010, 59 yards by Pete Stoyanovich in 1989 and 58 yards by Carpenter in the 2011 season finale — all came in the second quarter.Franks’ long kick came after he had hit the left upright from 46 yards out earlier in the fourth quarter. It also came afterwas tackled in bounds on third down, meaning the clock was ticking down as the field goal unit went onto the field.On the one hand, the lack of a timeout meant kicking with a different ball, but it also meant not having extra time to think about the kick.“I think for me, I always tell people, the more you think, the more you’re going to mess up,” Franks said. “People get in their heads way too often, especially as a kicker. So going out there, just getting set, telling yourself, you’ve just got to kick the ball. It was nice to sort of have that clarity when you’re kicking. It was definitely nice. It wasn’t really that rushed. We had a decent amount of time, but having that sense of urgency was nice.“I knew I hit a really clean ball. I knew I hit it well. I knew I drove it. I didn’t want to hit it straight up in the air and (have it come up) short. I thought it had a really good chance of getting there, but at that point in the game we didn’t even get a kicking ball in. We’re kicking a quarterback ball, so at that point you’re really hoping it gets there. But for the most part I had confidence it was going to go in.“Especially since I hit the post on the 46-yarder, just the ability to redeem myself and being part of the season we were still able to fight into overtime, was a nice little plus.”