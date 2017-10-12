Friday's Dolphins - Falcons Injury Report

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips appears on track to return to the lineup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Phillips, who has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury, wasn’t even given a game status designation on the Dolphins’ final injury report of the week after being a full participant in practice the past three days.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was listed as doubtful for the game against the Atlanta Falcons when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week.

Parker did not practice at all this week because of an ankle injury he sustained in the 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) was listed as questionable despite being a full participant in practice every day this week. Cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot) also was listed as questionable, though he returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday.