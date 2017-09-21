  • Home>
Friday's Dolphins - Jets Injury Report

Posted 12 minutes ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Linebacker Rey Maualuga’s Dolphins debut will have to wait at least another week.

Maualuga was ruled out Friday when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week. Maualuga did not practice all week because of the hamstring injury that kept him out of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was the only other Dolphins player who did not practice Friday. He did not practice all week because of an ankle injury and was listed as doubtful.

Running back Jay Ajayi (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (rib) all were full participants in practice Friday and were listed as questionable for the game against the Jets.

Center Mike Pouncey also was a full participant and he didn’t have a game status designation, meaning he will play.

The Jets ruled out two players Friday: tight end Eric Tomlinson (elbow) and offensive lineman Brian Winters (abdomen).

Tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) and defensive back Rontez Miles (eye) both were listed as doubtful, while tight end Will Tye (illness) and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

The nine other Jets players on the injury report this week didn’t have a game status designation, meaning they will play: WR Robby Anderson, OL Kelvin Beachum, OL James Carpenter, LB Bruce Carter, RB Matt Forte, OL Jonotthan Harrison, DL Steve McClendon, TE Neal Sterling and DL Leonard Williams.

