Friday's Dolphins-Bills Injury Report

Veteran guardwill miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.Bushrod, who has been nursing a foot injury, was the only player ruled out by the Dolphins when they released their final injury report of the week Friday.

The list included four players listed as doubtful: QB(foot), CB(ankle/shoulder), S(knee) and RB(shoulder). Moore and Tankersley were limited Friday, while Thomas and Williams did not practice.Defensive end(knee), cornerback(illness) and defensive tackle(ankle) all were listed as questionable. Howard and Phillips were full participants in practice Friday; Branch was limited.andreceived no game status designation and will be available.

Buffalo ruled out three players Friday, including starting offensive linemen Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) and John Miller (ankle), as well as quarterback Nathan Peterman (concussion).Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.The other seven players on the Buffalo injury report this week will be available after not getting a game status designation: TE Charles Clay, T Seantrel Henderson, WR Andre Holmes, CB Leonard Johnson, RB LeSean McCoy, QB Tyrod Taylor and DT Kyle Williams.