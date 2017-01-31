Get To Know: Arthur Miley

Getting to know new Dolphins defensive end, who was among 12 players recently signed to reserve/futures contracts.• He is listed at 6 feet 6, 270 pounds.• Miley was born March 3, 1993 in Mangham, Louisiana.• When he was 6, Miley mowed the lawn and did chores around the house on Saturdays before he was allowed to go play with his friends, according to The Advocate in Louisiana.• After playing for the Mangham High Dragons, Miley moved on to play collegiately at Southern University.• Mile wore number 97 at Southern, which is reflected in his Twitter handle (@97Tha_Future), although he hasn’t posted a tweet since 2015.• He was a first-team All-SWAC selection in 2014 when he had 59 tackles and seven sacks.• Miley put on about 25 pounds throughout his time at Southern U.• He was a team captain as a senior.• Miley participated in the 2014 College Gridiron Showcase, a postseason all-star game in Texas.• Miley signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but spent his rookie season on injured reserve because of a knee injury.• He signed after getting post-draft interest from the Panthers, Eagles, Colts, Browns and Seahawks, according to a published report.• Miley participated in three preseason games with the Panthers in 2016 and had nine tackles.• Miley was out of football last season after being waived by the Panthers on Sept. 3 in the team’s final roster cuts.