Get To Know: Chris Pantale

Getting to know new Dolphins tight end, who was among 12 players recently signed to reserve/futures contracts.• He is listed at 6 feet 5, 254 pounds.• Christopher Joseph Pantale was born March 22, 1990 in Wayne, New Jersey.• Since signing with the New York Jets as a rookie free agent in 2013, Pantale has had stints with the Jets, Bears and Eagles.• Pantale got practice snaps at fullback, along with tight end, with both the Jets and Eagles.• Pantale spent training camp 2015 with the Bears, where his offensive coordinator was Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, although his attempt to make the roster was derailed after he contracted viral meningitis.• Pantale wore number 81 at Boston College.• Pantale lettered in football, basketball and track at Wayne Valley High School and earned all-state recognition in football and track.• As a senior, Pantale played both tight end and defensive end and set a school record with 16 sacks.• Pantale spent five years at Boston College after redshirting in 2008.• Despite missing the first five games of his redshirt senior season, Pantale started 43 games at BC.• Pantale had between 21 and 31 receptions in each of his four seasons at BC.• His best college receiving performance came against the University of Miami in 2011 when he had 70 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.• Pantale played in the East-West Shrine Game following his last year at Boston College.• Pantale has appeared in five NFL games (with the Jets in 2014), although he has yet to catch a pass. He did have one kickoff return for 24 yards — ironically, it came against the Dolphins during Miami’s 16-13 victory at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 1, 2014.