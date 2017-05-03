Get To Know: Cordrea Tankersley

Getting to know Dolphins third-round pick, the cornerback from Clemson University:• Tankersley's nickname of “Tootie” was given to him by his older brother, Codarius. “When I born on Nov. 19, 1993, that the first he said when he saw me,” Cordrea told the Clemson website. “He’s like, ‘Tootie, Tootie, Tootie,’ and my mom started calling me that, so ever since then that’s what I’ve been called. They should have just put it on my birth certificate, but that’s where I got my name from. I cherish it. … I have no idea why he said Tootie. Still to this day, I don’t know. I don’t know how he came up with the idea. I guess he was just happy that I came into the world.”• Tankersley joined the Dolphins after appearing in 55 games at Clemson, the second-most in school history behind only Chad Diehl (57).• Tankersley ended his collegiate career with 149 tackles, nine interceptions and 22 pass breakups.• Of Tankersley’s four interceptions in 2016, two came in the ACC Championship Game against Virginia Tech and another came in the 31-0 national semifinal victory against Ohio State.• Tankersley led Clemson with five picks in 2015 in his first season as a starter. He scored at Hard Rock Stadium on a 36-yard interception return against the University of Miami and later had a pick in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina.• Tankersley was one of only two cornerbacks in one of the five power conferences to record at least four interceptions each of the past two seasons. The other was Jaleen “Teez” Tabor from the University of Florida. In all of the FBS ranks, only three other cornerbacks accomplished that feat: Damontee Kazee from San Diego State, Darius Phillips from Western Michigan, and Deatrick Nichols from Air Force.• Tankersley was the third of six players from the 2016 national championship team taken in the 2017 NFL draft. He followed WR Mike Williams and QB DeShaun Watson, who both were selected in the first round, and preceded RB Wayne Gallman, DT Carlos Watkins and TE Jordan Leggett.• Tankersley was the only starter in the 2015 Clemson secondary who returned for his senior season and didn’t declare early for the 2016 NFL draft. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safeties Jayron Kearse and T.J. Green all entered the 2016 draft as underclassmen.• Tankersley attended Hargrave Military Institute in Virginia prior to attending Clemson.