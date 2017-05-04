Get To Know: Isaac Asiata

Getting to know fifth-round pick, a guard from the University of Utah:• Asiata served a nine-month Mormon mission in 2012 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with other stops in Missouri and Arkansas. “That was probably one of the greatest times of my life,” he said. “I'm a real spiritual guy. I love the LDS church and my faith. To be able to go somewhere and do something not for yourself — that's what the mission was, to forget about myself, serve others and serve the Lord. That was huge for me to grow up, mature and become a better human being overall."• In a first-person online story for sports.cbslocal.com, Asiata describe an interesting combine interview involving his wife, Angel. “You hear sometimes about guys getting these really weird questions,” Asiata said, “and, while I didn’t get any of those, one of the coaches did start the interview by asking me, ‘How did you get your wife to marry you? You definitely outkicked your coverage.’ Now, for those that don’t know, I’m not the best-looking guy, but my wife is a 20 out of 10, so I just laughed and responded, ‘You’re absolutely right.’”• Asiata prides himself as much on his intellectual ability as his physical prowess. “I'm a really intellectual, knowledgeable offensive lineman,” he said at the combine. “I know a lot about defensive schemes. I know our (University of Utah) playbook inside and out. Not only do I know my assignment, but I know all five positions, what they're doing.”• Asiata tied for the best performance in the bench press at the 2017 scouting combine with 35 reps. He was tied with Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson. Asiata said he came in with a goal of reaching 40 reps. “I don't give myself an excuse,” Asiata said. “Thirty-five is cool, but I wish I would have gotten 40.• Asiata is the cousin of Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata. Isaac was asked at the combine whether there was any pressure living up to the family name. “It was more a sense of pride,” he said. “I have a lot to live up to. Matt has done a phenomenal job representing our family name. I want to not only represent that name but make a name for myself as well. People expect me to do well. But that kind of pressure doesn't really get to me. It's really exciting, and an honor to have that name on my jersey.”• Despite a physical nature unusual for the sport, Asiata (6-3, 323) used to be involved in snowboarding. “When you live in Utah you have to snowboard or ski, and I don't really like skiing,” Asiata said. “There's no point in being this big if you can't move. It's something I take pride in, in my skill set, that I have the ability to move like that.”• Asiata was part of an eye-catching draft for the Utah offensive line, which had four of its members selected. Tackle Garrett Bolles went in Round 1 (to Denver), center J.J. Dielman was taken in Round 5 (by Cincinnati) and tackle Sam Tevi went in Round 7 (to San Diego).• Asiata won the 2106 Morris Award, given to the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12 Conference and voted on by the league’s starting defensive linemen. He also was named to The Associated Press All-Bowl team.• A four-year starter, Asiata played 45 games at Utah before landing an invitation to the Senior Bowl.• Asiata scored a touchdown last season when he fell on a fumble in the end zone against USC.