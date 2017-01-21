Get To Know Linebackers Coach Frank Bush

Getting to know new Dolphins assistant head coach/linebackers coach Frank Bush:• Bush’s full name is Frank Everett Bush.• He was born Jan. 10, 1963 in Athens, Georgia.• Bush played collegiately at North Carolina State.• Bush played two seasons with the Houston Oilers after being a fifth-round selection in the 1985 NFL draft.• Bush was the 18th of 45 linebackers taken in the 1985 draft. One of the linebackers selected before Bush that year was current Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio.• Bush started 11 of 16 games he played as a rookie in 1985 when he finished with three sacks and three forced fumbles.• Bush had two sacks in a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6, 1985.• Bush’s playing career ended after he sustained an injury after starting the first three games of the 1986 season and it was discovered he had a spinal condition that made it risky to continue playing.• Since the end of his playing career, Bush has served as an assistant coach for the Oilers, Broncos, Cardinals, Texans, Titans and Rams.• Bush was linebackers coach of the Denver Broncos when they won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98.• Bush served as defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2009-10.• Houston was 13th in total defense in Bush’s first season as defensive coordinator.• Pro Bowl players on that 2009 Houston defense included Dolphins defensive end, along with linebackers Brian Cushing and DeMeco Ryans.