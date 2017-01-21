Up Next
Get To Know Linebackers Coach Frank Bush

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

Meet the newest addition to the Dolphins coaching staff.

Getting to know new Dolphins assistant head coach/linebackers coach Frank Bush:

• Bush’s full name is Frank Everett Bush.

• He was born Jan. 10, 1963 in Athens, Georgia.

• Bush played collegiately at North Carolina State.

• Bush played two seasons with the Houston Oilers after being a fifth-round selection in the 1985 NFL draft.

• Bush was the 18th of 45 linebackers taken in the 1985 draft. One of the linebackers selected before Bush that year was current Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio.

• Bush started 11 of 16 games he played as a rookie in 1985 when he finished with three sacks and three forced fumbles.

• Bush had two sacks in a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6, 1985.

• Bush’s playing career ended after he sustained an injury after starting the first three games of the 1986 season and it was discovered he had a spinal condition that made it risky to continue playing.

• Since the end of his playing career, Bush has served as an assistant coach for the Oilers, Broncos, Cardinals, Texans, Titans and Rams.

• Bush was linebackers coach of the Denver Broncos when they won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98.

• Bush served as defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2009-10.

• Houston was 13th in total defense in Bush’s first season as defensive coordinator.

• Pro Bowl players on that 2009 Houston defense included Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams, along with linebackers Brian Cushing and DeMeco Ryans.
