Get To Know Linebackers Coach Frank Bush

• Bush’s full name is Frank Everett Bush.
• He was born Jan. 10, 1963 in Athens, Georgia.
• Bush played collegiately at North Carolina State.
• Bush played two seasons with the Houston Oilers after being a fifth-round selection in the 1985 NFL draft.
• Bush was the 18th of 45 linebackers taken in the 1985 draft. One of the linebackers selected before Bush that year was current Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio.
• Bush started 11 of 16 games he played as a rookie in 1985 when he finished with three sacks and three forced fumbles.
• Bush had two sacks in a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6, 1985.
• Bush’s playing career ended after he sustained an injury after starting the first three games of the 1986 season and it was discovered he had a spinal condition that made it risky to continue playing.
• Since the end of his playing career, Bush has served as an assistant coach for the Oilers, Broncos, Cardinals, Texans, Titans and Rams.
• Bush was linebackers coach of the Denver Broncos when they won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98.
• Bush served as defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans in 2009-10.
• Houston was 13th in total defense in Bush’s first season as defensive coordinator.
