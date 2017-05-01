Get To Know: Raekwon McMillan

From his unique first name to his exploits as a running back, we offer more information about Dolphins second-round pick• We’ll start with his first name, which came courtesy of rapper Raekwon of the well-known group Wu-Tang Clan. “My mom liked the name, the Wu-Tang clan and all of that,” McMillian told Cleveland.com. “She liked the rap name, not his real name (which is Corey Woods), but his rap name. So that’s what she named me.”• As the top inside linebacker prospect in the nation (by ESPN and Rivals) coming out of high school, the Georgia native pretty much had his pick of schools. But McMillan chose to leave SEC country to sign with Ohio State. "Many people were expecting me to go to a certain school — I won't say what school — because that's where all of the number one linebackers were going. I wanted to do my own thing," he told stack.com before the draft. "I didn't want to stay in the SEC territory. I wanted to do my own thing and be different, so I went to Ohio State so I could create my own journey outside of the Southern area."• McMillan entered the draft as a true junior. He arrived at Ohio State in January 2014 and contributed that fall as the Buckeyes won the national title.• McMillan was the first linebacker drafted by the Dolphins in one of the first two rounds since 2010 when they tookin Round 2.• McMillan was the 13th player the Dolphins have drafted out of Ohio State and the first since linebacker Austin Spitler in the seventh round in 2010.• Previous Ohio State players selected in one of the first two rounds by the Dolphins were first-round picks Ted Ginn Jr. (2007) and Eric Kumerow (1988).• McMillan became the 10th player since 1970 to lead Ohio State in tackles in consecutive years. He followed LB Marcus Marek (1980-82), LB Pepper Johnson (1984-85), LB Chris Spielman (1986-87), LB Steve Tovar (1990-92), LB Lorenzo Styles (1993-94), DB Mike Doss (2000-01), LB A.J. Hawk (2003-05), LB James Laurinaitis (2006-08) and LB Ryan Shazier (2012-13).• McMillan’s two most productive games in terms of tackles last season came in the regular season finale against Michigan (16 tackles) and in the national semifinal game against Clemson (15 tackles).• McMillan had two tackles for loss in the game against Clemson and earlier against Maryland.• McMillan had three games with double-digit tackles in 2015 — 16 against Western Michigan, 14 against Indiana, 14 against Ilinois.• He played in all 15 games for the national champion Buckeyes as a true freshman in 2014 and finished with 54 tackles, including six in the Big Ten title game against Wisconsin.• McMillan scored his only collegiate touchdown as a freshman on a 24-yard interception return against Maryland.• McMillan had a remarkable 35.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Liberty County High School in Georgia, and also rushed for almost 700 yards on offense. He had 146 yards and three touchdowns in one game.