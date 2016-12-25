Happy Christmas Night For Dolphins

While most Dolphins players watched the Denver-Kansas City game on Christmas night knowing a Chiefs victory would clinch their playoff berth, rookieheaded to the movie theater.Drake went to see the new “Star Wars” movie, but still managed to find a way to keep track of the score by checking his phone periodically during the movie — which he said was “pretty good.”“I was in there, I had my brightness down pretty low,” Drake said. “It was just a quick look. I have an app that gives me an update on the score, so every time my phone would ring I would kind of just look at it quick and put it back in my pocket. I didn’t want to miss too much of the movie regardless.”After Kansas City wrapped up its 33-10 victory to put the Dolphins in the postseason, Drake got on a group text with his fellow running backs.About that same time, Dolphins defensive backs were doing the same thing.“As soon as we found out we definitely guys were celebrating with each other,” safetysaid. “Other than that, just back to work Business as usual.”“We were talking with like four minutes left in the game,” cornerbacksaid. “We were just talking mess about what was going on in the game, just happy that we can actually be in the playoffs this year.”Long snapperwatched the game with his wife after putting their children to bed.“The kids were asleep, it was just my wife and I on the couch,” Denney said. “I mean, it was exciting, but there were no balloons or drinks. It’s kind of surreal, to be honest. It was like, wow, this is happening. It’s been a while. This is what we’ve been working for and it’s finally coming to fruition.”Tackle Ja’Wuan James was one of the few players in the Dolphins locker room who didn’t watch the game.“I was asleep,” James said. “I knew we had to come in here today. I’ve got to try to get eight hours of sleep. I watched the first game (Baltimore at Pittsburgh) and then caught the little introductions for the second one and just went to sleep.”Head Coach Adam Gase did watch the Denver-Kansas City game, though he said he wasn’t paying close attention to it.“I had it on (as) kind of background noise,” Gase said. “I was watching our game. I didn’t watch it the night before, so I was cleaning up our game. I was trying to get a little bit ahead.”