Harris And Taylor Graduate

For the second time in three weekends,accomplished a major goal.Two weeks after becoming an NFL first-round pick with his selection by the Miami Dolphins, Harris took part in graduation ceremonies at the University of Missouri on Saturday.“Walked in with NOTHING & left with EVERYTHING!” Harris posted on Instagram on Sunday. “From the field to the classroom I capitalized knowing one day it’ll all pay off. If you stay Hungry & remain Humble there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Believe me, the Lord will see you through.”Harris graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science and a minor in sociology. He was able to complete the requirements by doing an internship in the winter.Harris, who entered the 2017 NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining, spent four years at Missouri. He redshirted in 2013, was a backup the following year, and started the past two seasons.He wasn’t the only Dolphins rookie to graduate this weekend. Sixth-round pickalso went through graduation ceremonies, his taking place at Oklahoma State University.Taylor took to Twitter to mark the accomplishment. His tweets included, “Officially a college grad” and “All praise to the most high! So many to thank.”Taylor was a University studies/education major at Oklahoma State. Like Harris, Taylor had a redshirt year and entered the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining.