Harris And Taylor Graduate

Two weeks after becoming an NFL first-round pick with his selection by the Miami Dolphins, Harris took part in graduation ceremonies at the University of Missouri on Saturday.
“Walked in with NOTHING & left with EVERYTHING!” Harris posted on Instagram on Sunday. “From the field to the classroom I capitalized knowing one day it’ll all pay off. If you stay Hungry & remain Humble there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Believe me, the Lord will see you through.”
Harris graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science and a minor in sociology. He was able to complete the requirements by doing an internship in the winter.
Harris, who entered the 2017 NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining, spent four years at Missouri. He redshirted in 2013, was a backup the following year, and started the past two seasons.
He wasn’t the only Dolphins rookie to graduate this weekend. Sixth-round pick
Taylor took to Twitter to mark the accomplishment. His tweets included, “Officially a college grad” and “All praise to the most high! So many to thank.”
Taylor was a University studies/education major at Oklahoma State. Like Harris, Taylor had a redshirt year and entered the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining.