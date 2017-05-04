Harris Happy To Get Down To Business

Dolphins first-round picknoticed something very different after landing in South Florida for the start of his professional career, though it had little to do with football.“I guess the change in temperature,” Harris said Friday. “I think that’s the biggest thing — the humidity and everything like that. Coming from Missouri, it was 40 degrees and raining when I got on the plane. Now, I stepped out here and it was 80 degrees and hot and sunny. So that’s probably the biggest change.”Harris is spending this weekend at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University along with the other six members of the Dolphins’ 2017 draft class and the team’s undrafted free agents at the annual rookie minicamp.Harris and the other rookies won’t get to show off anything on the field because there will be no practices, but he’s got some things in mind he wants to get out of the weekend.“Really get acclimated to the system,” Harris said. “There’s a difference between collegiate and professional. (I’m) just really taking after the guys (and) learn the system. (We’re) getting acclimated to the workouts, to the schedule (and) the routines. (We’re) getting to know all of the staff (and) making sure all of the resources are being utilized.”Harris said Friday, as he did on the night he was drafted, that being selected by the Dolphins came as a bit of a surprise because the team did its best to keep its draft plans a secret.After the whirlwind surrounding the draft, Harris is happy to be getting down to business this weekend.“(The transition has) been real smooth,” Harris said. “I believe Miami did a great job of making sure everything is easy and well going. It wasn’t hectic, it wasn’t overwhelming or anything like that. I’m glad the cameras and everything is over with the whole draft and stuff is over with. So now, it’s all about work. Behind these doors, we’re all going to work and that’s what it’s all about.”