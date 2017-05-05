Harris Looks Forward To Learning From The Best

had yet to meetwhen he spoke with the South Florida media on the first day of rookie minicamp Friday, but that was about to change.“That’s pretty exciting just to finally meet the legend in person,” Harris said.Harris, the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft, actually plans about being around Wake quite a bit in the upcoming weeks and months as he prepares for his first NFL season. The idea is to absorb as much knowledge as possible from a player with a similar style and whose success he hopes to somebody come close to matching.“Hands down,” Harris said. “I’ll be that little brother. You can’t get away from me — the little brother that moms tell you, ‘He has to go with you up the street.’ That’s what I’m going to be. In every way, shape or form, I’m going to make sure I take after him. That’s a guy everyone around here pumps up and hypes up and I want to be the best, so I’m going to learn from the best.”At the University of Missouri, Harris wore number 91, which of course is the number Wake has worn with the Dolphins since he came down from the Canadian Football League in 2009.The Dolphins gave Harris number 90, and that was perfectly fine with him. Actually, it was more than fine.“I feel great (about the number),” Harris said. “I feel great. Mr. Wake got 91, so I’m going to take one step down. But I guess it’s all right, I’m the little brother. Number 90, number 91.”