Hewitt Making The Most Of His Opportunities

There are several players on the Dolphins roster who have personified the next-man-up motto that’s been repeated time and time again at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University this season, and one of them clearly is linebackerThe second-year player from Marshall University not only has taken over as a starter in the base defense, he keeps coming up with big plays.Against the New York Jets two Saturdays ago, Hewitt recorded his first career sack. He came up with an even bigger play last weekend against the Buffalo Bills when he dropped quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a 6-yard loss on an option play. The play on a second-and-3 from the Dolphins 4-yard line forced Buffalo to settle for a field goal, obviously a very big deal in a game that went to overtime.“I think his improvement throughout the season, the opportunities that he’s had, he’s made the most of them,” Head Coach Adam Gase said. “He seems to make that negative play at the right time. Most of his plays are very impactful. He’s very disruptive. He plays at one speed and it is 100 miles per hour all the time. When he makes a mistake, it’s full speed, and that’s all you ask your players to do. Go as hard and fast as you can and if you screw up, then we’ll fix it later. But he gives you everything he has from the time we step into that stadium until the time we leave.”Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday that Hewitt has had a “great season.”Hewitt has played in every game in 2016 with four starts, and has 33 tackles, 20 assists, to go along with one sack, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.“As a backup Will (weakside) backer, he’s played at a high level,” Joseph said. “He’s been our base starter for about a month and a half now. He’s played really well. I can’t name a game where Neville hasn’t been productive, even last week. But Neville is a young player who can run, so as a Will backer, if you’ve got speed and you can tackle, you can play in this system and Neville has done well.“He’s a second-year player in the spring who struggled with his assignments but now he’s doing things right. Again, physically he has no problem but mentally he’s grown a lot.”For Hewitt, who was in on a career-high nine tackles against the Bills last Saturday, this season has continued an impressive journey that began when he made the 53-man roster as a rookie free agent last year.When he spoke to reporters Thursday, Hewitt was wearing a “War Daddy” hoodie, which is handed out by coaches after a victory as a reward for a job well done.Hewitt has been a mainstay on special teams since he joined the Dolphins, but he clearly was ready to step up on defense when his number was called.“That’s the way we prepare, next-man-up mentality,” he said. “Once you’re in that room, you’re supposed to know what’s going on. You’ve got to prepare for the game as if you’re going to start in the game. That’s how we’ve always been.“It’s very enjoyable, especially when you’re winning. You’re winning games and you’re contributing. It doesn’t’ really get that much better than that. But we’ve still got to keep playing, keep getting better, one game at a time.”