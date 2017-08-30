Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

We are asking for donations of the following supplies which will be sent directly to shelters in the Houston area.
• Baby diapers
• Baby formula
• Baby clothes • Nonperishable food
• Bottled Water
• Sanitizer wipes
• Clothing
• School Supplies
• Batteries
• Candles
• Blankets
• Feminine Hygiene Products
• Toiletries
• Socks
• New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)
• Hand Sanitizer
• Plates
• Coffee
• Creamer
• Sugar
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
HARD ROCK STADIUM
347 Don Shula Drive
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
BAPTIST HEALTH TRAINING FACILITY AT NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
7500 SW 30th Street
Davie, FL 33314
Donations will be accepted through September 15th.
For more information:
305-943-7900
E-mail: community@dolphins.com