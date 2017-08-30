  • Home>
  • News>
  • Top Stories :
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

Posted 1 hour ago

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a donation drive collecting items to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Dolphins players with Houston area ties have made a public request asking for donations to be dropped off to the stadium or training camp for transportation to Houston. Two of the player’s high schools, Mike Thomas and Xavien Howard, are serving as shelters hosting upwards of 2,000 displaced individuals.

We are asking for donations of the following supplies which will be sent directly to shelters in the Houston area.

• Baby diapers
• Baby formula
• Baby clothes • Nonperishable food
• Bottled Water
• Sanitizer wipes
• Clothing
• School Supplies
• Batteries
• Candles
• Blankets
• Feminine Hygiene Products
• Toiletries
• Socks
• New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)
• Clothing
• Hand Sanitizer
• Plates
• Coffee
• Creamer
• Sugar

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

HARD ROCK STADIUM
347 Don Shula Drive
Miami Gardens, FL 33056

BAPTIST HEALTH TRAINING FACILITY AT NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
7500 SW 30th Street
Davie, FL 33314

Donations will be accepted through September 15th.

For more information:
305-943-7900
E-mail: community@dolphins.com

Latest Headlines

Subscribe More News »
Game Pass: Miami Dolphins