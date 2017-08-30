Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a donation drive collecting items to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Dolphins players with Houston area ties have made a public request asking for donations to be dropped off to the stadium or training camp for transportation to Houston. Two of the player’s high schools, Mike Thomas and, are serving as shelters hosting upwards of 2,000 displaced individuals.We are asking for donations of the following supplies which will be sent directly to shelters in the Houston area.• Baby diapers• Baby formula• Baby clothes • Nonperishable food• Bottled Water• Sanitizer wipes• Clothing• School Supplies• Batteries• Candles• Blankets• Feminine Hygiene Products• Toiletries• Socks• New Underwear (Sweatpants & Shirts)• Clothing• Hand Sanitizer• Plates• Coffee• Creamer• Sugar347 Don Shula DriveMiami Gardens, FL 330567500 SW 30th StreetDavie, FL 33314Donations will be accepted through September 15th.For more information:305-943-7900E-mail: community@dolphins.com