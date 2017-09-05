Hurricane Relief Update

We are monitoring the impact of Hurricane Irma in South Florida and our surrounding communities and will pass along more information on supporting relief efforts as they become available.



Following the NFL’s announcement of the Miami Dolphins – Tampa Bay Buccaneers game being moved to Sunday, November 19, Hard Rock Stadium will now transition from Hurricane Harvey relief efforts to focus on preparation for Hurricane Irma. The Dolphins have offered Hard Rock Stadium to Miami-Dade County to serve as a staging area for relief supplies distribution, if necessary.



As part of these preparations, the stadium will be closed to the general public and is not accepting drop-off donations for Hurricane Harvey.



This page will be updated as further information becomes available.



For continued support of Hurricane Harvey Relief, please donate to the American Red Cross.