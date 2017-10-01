I Said It: 10.2.17

'Here were some of the player comments from the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University that stood out Monday, along with some perspective:



“It felt good. Just to be back out there was a joy to me.”

— Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was excited about starting in his first NFL regular season appearance.



“Definitely a lot of butterflies. It’s my first NFL game going against a great receiver and great quarterback, so definitely was nervous.”

“I talked to Michael Thomas after the game. He just told me that he liked my competitiveness and I also talked to Drew Brees and he said he liked my competitiveness as well. Just hearing from those guys gave me a lot of confidence.”

“It’s good to know that you can come back from adversity. It’s good to know that you can persevere. But this is a whole different beast this year. We’re going to get back to work, watch this film, correct it and look at ourselves in the mirror, figure out who we are, what identity we want to have and just get back to work.”

“It’s just disappointment. I’m disappointed in myself. I’m disappointed that we can’t score. I’m disappointed that we’re not winning these games. We just gotta be better. I have to get better. It’s tough. It’s not a good situation we’re at right now, but we can still fight our way out of it.”

“We know that we have players, we know we have talent, we know we have great coaches, so we’ve got to get back to the basics, fundamentals of the things and execute the game plan every week and we’ll get back on the right track.”

— Wide receiver Kenny Stills said the Dolphins have everything it takes to be productive on offense.



“It hasn’t gone anywhere. We believe in Jay. We know what he can do.”

