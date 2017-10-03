I Said It: 10.4.17

Quarterback, wide receiver, centerand defensive tackleaddressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Jay Cutler says the offense can’t worry about the Saints game anymore.“They way we’re playing offensively, I don’t think we can take anything granted right now. We’ve got to worry about ourselves.”— Jay Cutler isn’t focusing on a Tennessee defense coming off a 57-14 loss against Houston.

— Jay Cutler and his teammates are looking forward to their first home game in seven weeks.“I don’t see anything. I’m not on social media. Sorry, I don’t read you guys’ stuff.”— Jay Cutler isn’t concerned about what anybody outside the Dolphins facility writes or says about him.“We’re close. We’re right there. Clean up a few things here — third down — and we can be a competitive team offensively.”— Jay Cutler believes the offense is on the verge of breaking through.

— Ndamukong Suh is hoping the defense can have another successful game stopping the run.“If we can make them one-dimensional, then we’re going to be in a happy position no matter who’s at quarterback.”— Ndamukong Suh doesn’t believe the preparation on defense will be any different with the uncertainty about whether Marcus Mariota or Matt Cassel will start at quarterback for Tennessee.“Nobody is scared of them being physical. We embrace the challenge. We look forward to it. I think you can see it in my face; I’m excited about this game.”— Ndamukong Suh used the term “physical” to describe the Tennessee offense, but he enjoys facing that kind of team.

— Ndamukong Suh had a big smile on his face when he talked about whatbrought to the defense Sunday.“As a unit, we’re not playing the way we need to be playing. I think we’ve got a ways to go, but it’s still early in the football season.”— Mike Pouncey says the offensive line needs to improve.

— Mike Pouncey is excited about the first game at Hard Rock Stadium since Aug. 17.“Anytime you lose a football game, if you’re not mad, something is wrong. That shows that you have a really good football team, guys that really care when you come in and they’re pissed off about a loss.”— Mike Pouncey says he and his teammates were in a bad mood after the game in London.

— Jarvis Landry says the Dolphins are eager to turn their season around.“We prefer not to have a slow start, but it happens and the beautiful part about it is we have, what, 13 more games left.”— Jarvis Landry doesn’t want to think about the possibility of another 1-4 start.