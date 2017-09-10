I Said It: 10.9.17

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and safety Michael Thomas addressed the media at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Monday.



Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:





“From my understanding, the team dealt with a lot of distractions last year and it seems like to me they handled it pretty well, making the playoffs. We’re going to do a great job of not letting the distractions get to us and we’re just going to take it day by day.”

“You’re always trying to find ways to get better. You might make plays, but you might have left one out there that one play that’ll mess with you. But guys are excited. It’s great to get back in that win column and we’re going to try to get better and fix what we need to fix.”

