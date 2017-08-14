I Said It: 8.15.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, running back, tight endand cornerbackwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Adam Gase likes the way his players have dealt with the series of injuries that have hit the team.



“You’re in practice, but there’s a game feel to it. It’s very competitive.”

— Adam Gase was asked about the benefits of joint practices, which the Dolphins will be doing next week with the Philadelphia Eagles.



— Adam Gase was impressed with the work of cornerback Bobby McCain in camp.





“It’ll just be good to get that first group out there for a little longer time and see if we can get something going.”

— Adam Gase is looking to see progress in the preseason game against Baltimore.



“It is better that it happened now during the preseason. We’re not at the regular season yet, so I had time to just make sure I was healthy enough to be back out on the field again.”

— Jay Ajayi was taken out of the concussion protocol Tuesday.









— Jay Ajayi isn’t concerned about the time he missed because of his concussion.



“A lot of ‘Jays’ being called around (here) and we’re both looking trying to decide who’s talking to who, but it’s exciting to have him on our team.”

— Jay Ajayi discussed a different angle relating to the acquisition of veteran quarterback Jay Cutler .



“I think that with my skill set and the things that I’ve had to do different since playing in this league, I give our coordinator a lot of things he can do to make defenses stick their hand, put them in a lot of positions where they have to declare what they’re doing early.”

— Julius Thomas thinks versatility is the biggest thing he brings to the Dolphins offense.







— Julius Thomas addressed the significance of training camp officially ending Tuesday.









— Julius Thomas doesn’t have statistical goals because he says those often are out of a player’s control.

“I like the fans being out here. It gives a little bit more energy.”

— Byron Maxwell says he’ll miss not having fans at practice now that training camp is over.



— Byron Maxwell understands and welcomes his role as a leader in the secondary.



