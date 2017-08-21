I Said It: 8.22.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, defensive end, offensive lineman, wide receiverand centerwere among those who addressed the media Tuesday after the joint practice with the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“His knowledge of the offense is as good as anybody else. It doesn’t seem too big for him. He gets in there and competes.” — Adam Gase explained what he’s liked from first-year offensive lineman Jesse Davis, who’s making a push to start at left guard.

— Adam Gase says he’s been pleased overall with the progress of first-round pick, at the same time acknowledging there is a learning curve for the rookie.“We’re going to get those guys rotating in there. We’re going to need four guys rolling in and out of there and being effective.” — Adam Gase addressed the battle between rookieandfor the starting defensive tackle job alongsideand the need for depth at that position.

— Mike Pouncey didn’t practice Tuesday but was happy with his performance Monday.“We joke around with the bubble wrap, me and Coach. But I think they've done a great job getting me ready to play and giving me enough rest time to make sure my body is reacting the way it should.” — Mike Pouncey has made light of his practice schedule this summer by referring to himself as being in bubble wrap, but he also understands the logic behind it.

— Mike Pouncey obviously is excited about the prospect of playing in a game for the first time since November.“I was pretty excited and encouraged by that. People are saying that they were praying for our country. I support that as well. I’m encouraged to see people getting involved and hope they start taking action and getting involved in their community.” — Kenny Stills liked the message provided Monday night by the group of Browns players kneeling during the national anthem.

“We’re getting better every day. We’ve just got to continue to work before practice, in the meeting rooms, after practice and get on the same page. He’s a veteran guy and we’ve just got to go out there and make plays for him.” — Kenny Stills, along with all the receivers, are continuing to build a rapport with new quarterback

— Cameron Wake liked practicing against another team for a change.

“My step's always peppy. I bounce around all the time.” — Cameron Wake enjoyed practicing against another team, but wasn’t ready to say it put an extra pep in his step.

— Despite entering his ninth NFL season, Cameron Wake says he still enjoys training camp.“It’s a great group of people around here. This organization is just awesome. I haven’t been around one like it. It’s just been contagious. Everybody is motivated. The energy is high. That’s really nice to be around.” — The Dolphins became Jesse Davis’ third NFL team when he joined the practice squad last November, but he said there was something different about the organization from the start.“I don’t really think about it too much. I just wake up every day and just try to do what I can do to help move the team forward.” — Jesse Davis is happy for his opportunity to compete for the starting left guard job but isn’t making it his entire focus.