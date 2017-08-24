I Said It: 8.25.17

Here were the comments from Head Coach Adam Gase and some Dolphins players after the 38-31 preseason loss against the Philadelphia Eagles that stood out, along with some perspective:



“I thought that was a step in the right direction. Last week, he was kind of still feeling his way out and tonight he looked more comfortable.” — Adam Gase liked the progress he saw in quarterback Jay Cutler .



“It’s what we’ve been talking about going into this season. You have a guy who doesn’t practice much and then just jumps right in and is as smooth as can be.” — Adam Gase saw exactly what he expects to see from Mike Pouncey in the center’s first appearance of the preseason.

— Jay Cutler said his 72-yard hook-up with DeVante Parker came down to simply throwing the ball and letting Parker win his one-on-one battle with cornerback Ronald Darby.



“Day One. I mean, you watch him run, you watch him move, you watch his ability with the ball in the air and you kind of know what you got pretty quickly with that kind of talent.” — It obviously didn’t take Cutler long to realize that Parker possesses a unique set of abilities.



“I think (this week of practice) sped up things a little bit, because you got some more game-like situations and practicing against (the Eagles), so I think I was able to speed up my clock.” — The joint practices against the Eagles could be very beneficial in the long run for Jay Cutler and the Dolphins offense.





— DeVante Parker quickly has become a favorite target for Jay Cutler.



“He is a good receiver and he makes plays. He is a great receiver and I like that comparison from him.” — DeVante Parker not surprisingly didn’t mind Jay Cutler comparing him to his former Bears teammate Alshon Jeffery.



“It’s the little things we have to work on and make sure that we iron out to make sure when the regular season does come, we are ready to go.” — Cameron Wake said small details can make a big difference for the Dolphins defense, so they have to address those before Sept. 10.



“I think personally I’m in good shape. I think I’m prepared to play a full game.” — Ndamukong Suh says he’s ready for the start of the regular season.

— Linebacker Lawrence Timmons says he’s comfortable with what he’s being asked to do by the Dolphins.



“We just have to play together and get our energy. I feel like our energy could be better. Just finishing strong and things of that nature I think we can work on.” — Lawrence Timmons would like to see the defense pick things up between now and Sept. 10.



“This game right here helped a lot. I’m going to go back and study this game and it should help a lot.” — Byron Maxwell viewed the game against the Eagles as a good learning experience.





“I’m playing. We’re ready. I’m going to be there the whole game.” — This is Mike Pouncey’s declaration when it comes to the season opener against Tampa Bay.



“The plan has been so good so far that whatever plans they told me, I told them I don’t even want a play count. Just whenever you’re done and you see what you want to see, just pull me out of the game.” — Mike Pouncey didn’t have any expectations when it comes to the number of snaps he would get in his first preseason appearance.





— Mike Pouncey said the game against the Eagles showcased Jay Cutler’s passing ability.



