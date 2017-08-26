I Said It: 8.27.17

Head Coach Adam Ga

se, quarterback Jay Cutler , tackle Ja’Wuan James, wide receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Rey Maualuga were among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:





— Adam Gase discussed possibly making changes at cornerback.“(He) knows what to do. He has been a pro since the day he has got here.” — Adam Gase has been impressed with the work of veteran cornerback

— Ja’Wuan James liked what he saw from running back Jay Ajayi .

“I’ve been wanting to go out there (and) it’s good to finally get back in the game. It’s been since January (since I played in a game). It’s fun, just being out there competing with our guys.” — Ja’Wuan James was pleased about being able to make his preseason debut last Thursday against the Eagles.

— Kenny Stills likes the way Jay Cutler has been distributing the ball.



“Mentally I feel really good. Physically I feel good. I think these next couple of days just getting some more reps and then just getting in a game week where we’re really game-planning, honing things, getting the game plan exactly where we need to be, it’ll be good.” — Jay Cutler says he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.





— Jay Cutler has no hesitation throwing the ball to DeVante Parker even if he’s covered.



“They all want the ball. That’s pretty standard throughout the league. But they’re really unselfish guys. They block for each other. They run off for each other. They’re doing every little thing possible to help each other. Whenever we do score or guys make big plays, you can see the other guys excited for them. That’s genuine stuff. That’s good.” — Jay Cutler likes his group of wide receivers.



“I just don’t want to show up to the first game and just get thrown in there or whatnot. The goal is to get some reps in Minnesota and see how things go from there. But at the end of the day, it’s not my decision. I’m going to leave it up to Coach and see what he decides.” — Rey Maualuga is hoping to get some preseason action to get himself fully ready for the start of the regular season.



