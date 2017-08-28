I Said It: 8.29.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, wide receiver, defensive tackleand defensive endwere among those who addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:“I think early in his career it was more that firmer ball down the field, more of a line and now he knows what type of ball to throw. So he’s gotten really good at it.” — Adam Gase has watcheddevelop his deep-passing ability throughout his NFL career.

— Adam Gase has a clear plan in mind for the preseason finale Thursday.“I don’t really know what that means. Our guys know that I’ve got an open-door policy, they know that if they got something to bring to me, I’m never going to turn them away. … That’s just kind of how I was raised in this profession, a lot of the guys I worked for, a lot of the mentors I had.” — Adam Gase isn’t sure about the “player’s coach” label, but he’s got a simple philosophy when it comes to dealing with his players.

— William Hayes likes the potential of the Dolphins defensive line.

— William Hayes has no hesitation helping the team’s younger defensive linemen.“He’s a little bit on the extreme side for me. I wouldn’t do none of that stuff he does. Definitely on the extreme side.” — William Hayes has a lot of respect for defensive coordinator Matt Burke, but doesn’t share his enthusiasm for exotic trips.

— Jordan Phillips says he’s been more consistent than in his previous two camps.“I’m just playing harder, honestly. Everything’s just coming together. Everything’s a lot slower.” — Jordan Phillips is hoping to make an impact in his third NFL season.“Competition in every room is a great thing. It brings the best out of everybody. You can’t have a letdown in practice. You can’t have a letdown in a game. Especially in our room, we have a high standard for everybody. Any spot can be taken at any point.” — Jordan Phillips says the emergence of rookiehas served to push him.

— Jarvis Landry says Adam Gase’s age is a factor in his ability to relate to his players.“We all find our roles and we buy into it and that’s what’s going to make this team better. It’s not about the targets or who gets them and where they get them. It’s about making the plays when they come to you.” — Jarvis Landry says he and the other receivers aren’t overly concerned with who catches passes, as long as the offense is moving the ball.