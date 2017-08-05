I Said It: 8.7.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Matt Moore , wide receiver Kenny Stills and

— Adam Gase on bringing in quarterback Jay Cutler.“I’m pretty sure he’s already got it, so he’s good.”— Adam Gase said picking up the offense won’t be a problem for Jay Cutler. Remember that Cutler and Gase were together in Chicago in 2015.“We felt like this gave us a good opportunity to have two good quarterbacks on our team. We felt like we had two good quarterbacks when Ryan was healthy.”— Adam Gase explained the signing of Jay Cutler to replace

— Kenny Stills relishes the opportunity to work with six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Calvin Johnson.“The guys in the locker room trust the guys upstairs. That’s all we really have to say.”— Kenny Stills says the players aren’t concerning themselves with anything other than doing their jobs.“I think I’ve been in this league long enough to know that you compete every day. Whether there’s a depth chart or not, you’re competing every day with yourself, with your teammates, and that makes you better.”— Matt Moore says nothing has changed for him despite the arrival of Jay Cutler.

— Matt Moore’s focus remains solely on trying to get better.“He’s a good locker room guy. He’s going to come to work every day and fight to put his best foot forward.”— Jermon Bushrod spent three seasons with Cutler with the Chicago Bears.

— Jermon Bushrod likes the intangibles Cutler will bring to the Dolphins.

“A situation like this doesn’t come along very often. There weren’t a lot of opportunities or jobs out there, if they would have came up I would have taken, but this has got to be at the top of the list.”— Jay Cutler on joining the team“The last four months I’ve been in a different mode, different mind-set getting ready for the FOX deal. I was really pretty good with where I was in my life. I’d probably say my wife Kristine probably talked me into it more than anybody else could.”— Jay Cutler discusses his decision to come out of retirement



— Jay Cutler has a strong relationship with Coach Gase



“I’m going in as a one-day (deal). I’ve got a lot of things I’ve got to process and gets used to. I was in one place for eight years, so this is going to be a little bit different.”



— Cutler is taking the job one day at a time

“I’m a little behind these guys. They’ve been going through training camp and stuff like that. I’m not quite there yet, but it won’t take me long.”



— Jay Cutler on catching up on the playbook.





“It’s a young team, mixed in with some really good vets. It’s got a lot of dudes. On the offensive side, a lot of guys that can make some plays from the backfield.”



— Cutler sees the potential in the team’s roster.

“Adam talks a lot. He talks a lot on the headset, too. He’s always so supportive, though.”



— Cutler on something that Gase told him that has stuck with him

“I think she got tired of me around the house. It was a little different. I think she say it from a different lens. And saw what type of opportunity this was. And she was all for it.”



— Kristin Cavallari encouraged Cutler to jump at the opportunity

“The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don’t really have to be in that great of a cardiovascular shape. But I’ll be fine.”



— Jay Cutler on the shape that he is in