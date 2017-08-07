I Said It: 8.8.2017

Head Coach Adam Gase, quarterback Jay Cutler , wide receiver Jarvis Landry , defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and wide receiver Jakeem Grant addressed the media after practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday.



Here were the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:



“He’s got it all down already.”



— Adam Gase says there are some differences in terminology between the Dolphins system and what the Chicago Bears used in 2015, but that’s obviously not an issue for Jay Cutler.





— Adam Gase wasn’t surprised that Jay Cutler showed his usual velocity on his passes in his first practice with the Dolphins.“We just talked about, ‘Stay engaged.’ He’s going to be able to help me out a lot.”— Adam Gase has an idea of what he’s looking to see fromas he nurses his knee injury.

— Adam Gase is looking forward to the start of the preseason.



— Ndamukong Suh developed his respect for Jay Cutler during their battles in the NFC North.



“I’m excited for it. I think all the guys are excited for it. Being in camp for a couple of weeks now, being able to see some other faces to hit and go and hit against some other faces is going to be great, especially a team that we’re going to see in the regular season.”



— Ndamukong Suh is looking forward to the start of the preseason.

“He’s a great quarterback. I watched him growing up. It’s an honor to be able to be on the same team with him.”



— Jakeem Grant is excited about playing with new quarterback Jay Cutler.

— Second-year wide receiver Jakeem Grant says the key to his improvement has been simple.“It’s kind of a crash course if you already took the course before.”— Jay Cutler addressed the challenge of re-learning an offense with which he has a lot of familiarity.

— Jay Cutler talked with Dan Marino after practice and plans on having other chats with the Dolphins Hall of Famer.“This morning I think I woke up in the hotel and I didn’t know where I was at. I had to get my bearings for a minute and remember I was back in Miami. It’s going to start feeling like home and everything will settle down.”— Jay Cutler admitted the events of the last few days have been a whirlwind.

— Jarvis Landry says the Dolphins players have welcomed Jay Cutler with open arms.