I Said It: 9.1.17

Here were the comments from Head Coach Adam Gase and some Dolphins players after the 30-9 preseason victory against the Minnnesota Vikings that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Adam Gase has been happy with the progress of wide receiver Jakeem Grant .



“It’s a long process and it’s a lot of work. We will see how it goes down and maybe see if there’s anybody we are going to switch out, or if we are good with the guys we’ve got.” — Adam Gase understands the process of putting together the 53-man roster could involve picking up players released by other teams.





— QBhas become a fan of Jakeem Grant.“I mean, this is my fourth time doing it, so I’m just like, just tell me. I want to know. The last couple weeks you’re just waiting, it’s a slow couple of weeks.” — QB David Fales has been through the stress around final roster cuts before, but it doesn’t get any easier.

— Jakeem Grant has done a pretty good of convincing everybody this summer that he can be successful as an NFL wide receiver.“This year I am night and day from last year in terms of being a better player and better pro. I have learned the ins and outs as well as learning from the veteran guys like (and) and looking up to those guys.” — Jakeem Grant believes he greatly benefited from playing last year with established NFL wide receivers.

“I just wanted to go out there and show everybody that I can go out there and make big plays like (Kenny Stills, Jarvis Landry and DeVanteParker). Whenever you put me in there you can trust me and there is not going to be a slack-off.” — We can safely say it was mission accomplished for Jakeem Grant.“I hope everyone here makes it somewhere. I hope it’s here (for me); this is a great team.” — WR, who scored a touchdown Thursday night, is hoping to land a roster spot in the NFL.“I don’t know what is going on. I may have signed a contract extension last year, but you never know in this league. I just have to wait by my phone like everyone else and hope for the best.” — Tight endisn’t taking anything for granted when it comes to his spot on the 53-man roster.

“Class, race, money, it doesn’t matter. Everyone is coming together. To see everyone outside of Houston, outside of Texas, pitching in, the number of artists and athletes doing their thing. The people around the U.S., a person who can’t donate $1 million, they are sending the diapers, the dry clothes, and the hand sanitizer. That’s the stuff that these people in the shelters need right now. It’s amazing to see that.” — Safetyhas been comforted by the outpouring of support for the people in his hometown of Houston.“It’s great that he is using his platform to be able to raise that type of money and give back to the city that he plays for. That’s huge.” — Michael Thomas gave a shout-out to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for his fundraising efforts, which have raised more than $1 million so far.