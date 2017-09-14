I Said It: 9.14.17

Head Coach Adam Gase, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, defensive coordinator Matt Burke and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen addressed the media before the Dolphins practiced in Oxnard, California, on Thursday.Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Adam Gase said the extra practices the Dolphins have gotten before they play their first regular season could prove beneficial.



“When you watch him practice, when you watch how he plays in preseason games, you would think this is his first or second year in the league. He doesn’t say a whole bunch, but the way he operates, the way he goes about his business, I think guys respect that and understand why he’s been in the league so long and why he’s been so successful.” — Adam Gase has a clear appreciation for the way Lawrence Timmons works.

— Adam Gase believes Jay Cutler ’s motivation this season will have more to do with his teammates than with his legacy.





“I just want to see our wide receiver corps and tight ends and backs, the skill guys together, seeing kind of how the flow of the game goes, the personnel groupings, just really what our strength is.” — Adam Gase is anxious to see how his offense will look at the start of the regular season, more so than pointing out a single player.

— Adam Gase addressed the team’s mind-set heading into the game against the Chargers.







— Darren Rizzi said the Dolphins were keeping close tabs on several kicking battles around the league, which led them to claim off Parkey off waivers from Cleveland.

“Mo Smith definitely jumped out. He kind of flashed in every one of our games. It didn’t seem too big for him.” — Darren Rizzi mentioned four young players who stood out on special teams during the preseason, starting with Maurice Smith and including Senorise Perry , Chase Allen and Torry McTyer .

— Darren Rizzi said the punting battle between Haack and incumbent Matt Darr was a close one.



“Jarvis will always be an option as long as he’s here. Game-plan wise, Jarvis is always part of the equation.” — Jarvis Landry may not be listed on the Dolphins depth chart when it comes to punt returner, but Darren Rizzi says that doesn’t mean he can’t be called upon.





— Darren Rizzi sees signs that Jakeem Grant is ready to make a big leap in his second NFL season.





— Matt Burke explained his decision to be on the sideline during games, adding that he’s been on the sideline and in the press box during his NFL career as an assistant coach.



“It was cool to see his transition. Even that week after Philly going into Minnesota, I just saw his speed back and it showed out here again yesterday. I feel like he’s back to moving the way we want him to move.” — Matt Burke said first-round pick Charles Harris has rebounded after hitting a bit of a lull during training camp.

“ Mike Hull is the guy that everybody wants to count out, everyone looks at him and thinks he’s too small or too this or too that. Every time we’ve had to play him, he’s always ready, he knows what he’s doing. He’s a great instinctive football player. I have the utmost confidence in Mike Hull playing football for us.” — Matt Burke called Mike Hull one of the Dolphins’ best defensive players when it comes to the technique of fighting off offensive linemen.





— Matt Burke seemed to indicate there’s still plenty of competition for starting jobs at defensive tackle and cornerback.



“It’s just another distraction and we’re going to sell it as a positive. This league has curveballs all over the place. I think it’s going to end up in the long run being a positive.” — Clyde Christensen explained that the Dolphins have built a toughness that helps them handle adversity, like what they’re facing this week.





— Clyde Christensen touched on the Dolphins using the no-huddle this season.



“It will be all hands on deck for those two outside guys.” — Clyde Christensen is well aware that a key to dealing with the Chargers defense is handling standout defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.



