I Said It: 9.15.17

Here were more of the player comments from the Dolphins’ temporary headquarters in Oxnard, California, that have stood out, along with some perspective:“We’ve got leaders and captains on this team that aren’t going to have a ‘C’ on their chest. I think that’s how we have a great team, by people continuing to do the right things regardless of if they’ve got the title or not.” —was happy to be elected as a team captain while also understanding leadership can come from other places.

— Kenny Stills didn’t hesitate to help the Miami Central High football team after it was stranded in Las Vegas and he’s eager to help back home as well.

— This is what Ndamukong Suh is hoping the Dolphins can do for those who were affected by Hurricane Irma.



“This year, I had it in my mind that I was going to go home for a couple of weeks, then come back and go right back at it.” — DeVante Parker says the reason for his improved health this season is pretty simple.



“Somebody asked me one time if I should draft you and I told him no. I don’t care about fantasy football.” — DeVante Parker’s message here is pretty simple.





— DeVante Parker thinks quarterback Jay Cutler could help him get to the 1,000-yard receiving mark.



“It’s going to be an adrenaline rush, which is why we play the game. Hopefully we can go out there and have a good game.” — Anthony Steen is ready for his second consecutive opening-day start.

— Ja’Wuan James understands the importance of the offensive line protecting quarterback Jay Cutler.



“You knew he was eventually going to end up being something, other than a quality control or assistant coach. You knew he had the potential to be something great. Even now, he tries to get the best out of all his players. He’s still got that same energy and the drive to bring the best out of all his players. He’s been consistent the whole time. The only difference now is his role is just a lot bigger role than what it was.” — William Hayes began his NFL career with Tennessee in 2008 when Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke was a defensive quality control coach for the Titans.





— Laremy Tunsil understands the challenge of going up against Chargers defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.



“It feels like Week 1 actually.” — Laremy Tunsil says the week of preparation has been just like any other game week.



